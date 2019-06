If you K-LUV Michael Young, plan to attend the Mariners game August 31st.

The 42-year-old hottie...um, former All-Star... will have his number retired in a ceremony beginning at 6:40pm before the game.

Michael played 13 seasons with the Rangers - more than 1800 games - and re-joined the team four years ago as Special Assistant to the General Manager.

A great man who brought us great joy. No Texas Ranger will wear #10 again.