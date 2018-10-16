Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers Movie Shut Down Following Crew Member Fall and Death

A tragedy on the set of the Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks forced the production to shut down.

Sony Pictures' statement on the Mister Rogers biopic crew member's death: "This is a devastating tragedy and the studio is investigating the matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues" https://t.co/AGEa9rLACs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2018

A 61-year-old sound mixer was taking a smoke break when he somehow fell two stories off a balcony. The man was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital where his condition quickly worsened. He was later pronounced dead. Filming has been suspended while police investigate the incident.

Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in the biopic, titled You Are My Friend. It is scheduled to come out next October.(WPXI-TV)

