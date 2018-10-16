Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers Movie Shut Down Following Crew Member Fall and Death

October 16, 2018
Jenny Q
Tom Hanks

Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

A tragedy on the set of the Mr. Rogers biopic starring Tom Hanks forced the production to shut down.

A 61-year-old sound mixer was taking a smoke break when he somehow fell two stories off a balcony. The man was rushed to a Pittsburgh hospital where his condition quickly worsened. He was later pronounced dead. Filming has been suspended while police investigate the incident. 

Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in the biopic, titled You Are My Friend. It is scheduled to come out next October.(WPXI-TV)

Post Provided By Premiere Prep

Tags: 
Mr Rogers
Tom Hanks
Death
Movie

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jennifer Garzon, Beverages On Board KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues, Marketing Strategy Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Carly Scott, Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Nathaniel Palma, Guest Experience Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada, The VIP Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jody Dean Interviews New KLUV Morning Show Host Jeff Miles KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes