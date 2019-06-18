Tornados Confirmed in North Arlington, Fort Worth on Sunday

Yes, those were twisters.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for approximately two miles in north Arlington, and an EF-0 in north Fort Worth for one mile.

Maximum wind speed: 95mph.

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Arlington. Were there other twisters across Tarrant County? https://t.co/8sbrpBPLLk — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) June 17, 2019

Arlington damage was reported in a neighborhood northwest of Globe Life Park and in the Crawford Farms and Vista Meadows subdivisions of Fort Worth.

