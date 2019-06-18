Tornados Confirmed in North Arlington, Fort Worth on Sunday

June 18, 2019
Jenny Q
Features
Yes, those were twisters.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado was on the ground for approximately two miles in north Arlington, and an EF-0 in north Fort Worth for one mile. 

Maximum wind speed: 95mph.

Arlington damage was reported in a neighborhood northwest of Globe Life Park and in the Crawford Farms and Vista Meadows subdivisions of Fort Worth.

Ummm... maybe this Sunday will be calmer! 

 

