Twitter Is Urging Users To Change Their Passwords

Another day, another data leak...

This time, though, its Twitter. The social media giant has asked their 330 million users to change their passwords, and set up two-factor authentication. The announcement comes after a large computer glitch which caused user's passwords to be stored in plain text on one of its internal computer system.

Twitter has not said whether any passwords were actually stolen, or how many user were compromised. However, according to Reuters, an internal source claims a "substantial" number of passwords were exposed for "several months."

Via Reuters