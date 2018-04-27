Utah School Installs 'Cry Closet' To Help Students Cope With Stress Over Finals

The University of Utah is helping their students this year prepare for finals with a little something special.

In order to help them cope with the stress of finals week, the univeristy installed a Cry Closet they can lock themselves up in and get a good cry. One student tweeted about the closet this week and of course promptly went viral.

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

As you can see from the photo, the closet in the library features a soft floor and stuffed animals inside.

“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.”

Who knows, maybe more universities will follow their lead and install some Cry Closets of their own!

-source via fox4news.com