Utah School Installs 'Cry Closet' To Help Students Cope With Stress Over Finals

April 27, 2018
The University of Utah is helping their students this year prepare for finals with a little something special.

In order to help them cope with the stress of finals week, the univeristy installed a Cry Closet they can lock themselves up in and get a good cry.  One student tweeted about the closet this week and of course promptly went viral. 

As you can see from the photo, the closet in the library features a soft floor and stuffed animals inside.  

“A Safe Place for Stressed Out Students,” a note on the door reads. "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10 minute break.”  

Who knows, maybe more universities will follow their lead and install some Cry Closets of their own!

