[WATCH] Dog Drives Truck Into Cell Phone Store

We're all huge dog lovers around here, but honestly, they don't belong behind the wheel. They may be man's best friend, but they are definitely not the best drivers anywhere.

A perfect example of why dogs should never be allowed to drive is the video below that comes from Taixing City, China. In this particular video, a dog decided to jump into a 3-wheel electric truck, and proceed to drive it straight into a cell phone store.

Video of Dog drives electric tricycle into shop

No one was hurt and the dog made it out ok. Apparently the the dog and truck's owner left the dog in the truck while it was parked and turned on. The dog stepped on the accelerator pedal, and the rest is history.

Via Jalopnik