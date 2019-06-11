Watch Your Laptop at Starbucks; Thefts in Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie and Garland

June 11, 2019
Jenny Q
Features
Jenny Q
They’re not even waiting until you take a restroom break.

Police say thieves have boldly targeted patrons at eight Starbucks. They stand near a customer, grab the laptop and run out to a waiting getaway car. 

If you have information about these cases, call Arlington PD at 817-459-6080 and ask for Detective Mike Wilson.

You can also remain anonymous at 817-469-8477, Crimestoppers.

Starbucks
Laptop

