Watch Your Laptop at Starbucks; Thefts in Arlington, Dallas, Grand Prairie and Garland

They’re not even waiting until you take a restroom break.

Police say thieves have boldly targeted patrons at eight Starbucks. They stand near a customer, grab the laptop and run out to a waiting getaway car.

We need your help in identifying these suspects targeting @Starbucks locations in North Texas. They walk in and steal laptops from customers and flee. Check out the video and more info at: https://t.co/CCum3ZW96H pic.twitter.com/fit9iUYnzo — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 10, 2019

If you have information about these cases, call Arlington PD at 817-459-6080 and ask for Detective Mike Wilson.

You can also remain anonymous at 817-469-8477, Crimestoppers.