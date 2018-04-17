We're Drinking Less Cow's Milk; More Plant Milk

Sales of traditional milk are projected to drop 1.2 percent in 2018.

People are opting for alternative "milks" like soy milk, oat milk, coconut milk and almond milk -- which are projected to rise 3 percent.

And there's a new milk in town - it comes from oats. Latte lovers say it's way better than all-of-the-above.

I'm looking forward to giving 'oat milk' a try - as almond, soy and coconut ruin every cup of coffee, IMHO. Another chance to give up cow's milk which was indeed designed for...

baby cows.