What To Do What That Post-Storm Fridge Food

June 12, 2019
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

It’s tempting to open the refrigerator door, but…

Next time the power goes out, keep the door closed to keep food cold. That way the food is safe for about four hours. 

A full freezer will keep its temp for about 48 hours - again, if the door remains closed - and only 24 hours if it’s half full.

This is why I insist on gallons of extra Blue Bell to keep the freezer full. One never knows when the power shall depart.

More details here on double checking the safety of frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs. 

I'm on day 3.5 without power so... my food is now toast 

Tags: 
fridge
Storm
food
Power Outage

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes