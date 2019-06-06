Who Paid Nearly $1.5 Million for Dallas’ Robert E. Lee Statue?

June 6, 2019
Jenny Q

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The City of Dallas will make a profit on this controversial statue removal, thanks to .. LawDude.

We don’t know the actual identity yet, but more will be revealed. Online bidding became fast and furious with LawDude and MustangJerry driving up the price in the end.

The Dallas Morning News’ Robert Wilonsky gives a most entertaining account of the process in his column.

This auction price tag more than covers removal and storage costs incurred thus far, as well as the upcoming removal of the Confederate War Memorial.

Here’s the dramatic video of the Lee statue being hauled away in 2017.

 

