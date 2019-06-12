Why Did Weather Sirens Not Sound During Sunday’s Storm?

A warning siren would let us know to seek shelter immediately, but the criteria wasn’t met.

Many of us have asked, "Where were the sirens?" My neighbor's wail doesn't count, though it was pretty loud!

Sirens do sound at 70mph, which was Sunday's wind speed, but they must be ‘sustained’ winds. Radar indicated ‘gusts’ at 70mph with sustained winds at 64mph.

How much time equals ‘sustained’ vs. gusts in this context is open for interpretation and it’s explored a bit here in the Dallas Morning News piece​.

Yikes!

Meantime, we’ll continue to seek shelter when skies turn black. ​