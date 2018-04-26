Wild Hogs Seen Running Right Through a Texas Suburb

Well there's something you don't see everyday.

Or maybe you do if you live in Spring, Texas. Just outside of Houston, video was taken last Friday morning of about 12 wild hogs running right through a neighborhood.

KHOU reports that that residents in the area have seen them before, but as of lately have more of a presence. Some residence find the hogs as a safety hazard for children walking to school. The hogs are known for tearing up lawns and gardens; so much so that some residents don't bother even planting their gardens. Wild hogs are native to Texas and are common in the Spring area.

The video of the hogs charging through lawns is pretty cool. Imagine being on an early morning walk and seeing a pack of wild hogs running through your yard. Check out the video below.