Will Smith Knows Just What to Say When Four-Year-Olds Inquire About His Aladdin Magic

May 31, 2019
Jenny Q

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Features
Two little girls snatched the attention of Will Smith on the red (purple) carpet at the L.A. premiere of Aladdin.

"Where's your magic?" asked twins Emma and Mila. Watch the video right HERE

Smith explained that he can't do magic in public because it might scare people and he doesn't want anyone to know that he's a genie.

Then he escorted them under the rope to meet Princess Jasmine. 

And is that not the best suit ever?

Will Smith
Aladdin
Video
