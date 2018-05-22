Woman Claiming To Be Prince's Daughter Makes Claim On Estate

A woman is claiming to be the biological daughter of Prince, according to legal documents filed ina Minnesota court. Snowe Melinda Saxman believes her birth father was the singer/songwriter Prince, who passed away on April 21, 2016.

Saxman was adopted and never knew her biological parents. Part of Saxman's claim is based on the fact that she looks like the late singer, and has similar musical ability. She also claims to have done a background check through, Family Tree DNA. Saxman claims to have a DNA match with several members of Prince's family. According to Saxman, she didn't match directly with Price because his DNA is not in the system.

The docs go on to say that she was never notified of any proceedings in the probate case.

Via TMZ