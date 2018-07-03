Woman Rescued After 21 Hours Of Drifting On Air Float

Olga Kuldo was vacationing on the resort island of Rethymno when she decided to relax in the water and soak up the sun.

She laid on a pool floaty and started drifting...and drifting...and drifting. Officials don't know exactly what happened and whether she fell asleep, but Kuldo found herself caught in a rather strong current and just floated away. In fact, she was only found after a border patrol discovered her while searching for illegal immigrants some 20 HOURS LATER!

Her husband and daughter, who were staying with her at the resort, notified hotel authorities when she didn't return to the room after an afternoon swim. Kuloda was immediately tushed to the hospital upon rescue with heart problems, hyhpothermia, and suffering from extreme exposure and sun stroke. Her daughter, Yulia, said her mother had been "burned to ashes" by the sun.

She was kept in the hospital overnight, and officials say she is "lucky to be alive." Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, told The Sun, "On 28 June in the morning, a Slovak patrol plane deployed by Frontex in Greece was involved in a Search and Rescue operation when the Hellenic Coast Guard requested our plane to search for a missing person in the sea above Rethymno, Crete. At 10:40 our aircraft located the missing person, floating on an air mattress, nine nautical miles from Rethymno and one nautical mile from the coastline close to Lavris. A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel was dispatched and rescued the 55-year-old female who had been in the sea for about 20 hours."

Via NY Post