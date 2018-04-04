Lynda Carter

"Wonder Woman's" Lynda Carter Finally Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

April 4, 2018
"Wonder Woman" will forever be immortalized in Hollywood.

 Lynda Carter, who portrayed the superhero in the '70s television series, received the 2,632nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday in a ceremony attended by CBS CEO Les Moonves, and director of the hit 2017 film Patty Jenkins.  

 

In 1972, Carter won the Miss World USA Pageant, which inspired her to pursue a career in acting.  She then landed the role of Wonder Woman for ABC three years later, where it ran for one season, and then two more after moving to CBS.  

Congratulations, Lynda!

