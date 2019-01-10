The World’s Shortest Flight Is A Whopping Minute And A Half Trek Through The Isles Of Scotland

January 10, 2019
Most of the time, we can only wish that our flights feel like they’re a minute and a half long.  

Well, this flight from the Scottish regional airline Loganair actually is!  

It’s the shortest scheduled passenger flight on record, and the whopping 90-second flight is between Westray and Papa Westray, two of the Orkney Islands located north of Great Britain.

That’s not even enough time for the flight crew to make their scheduled announcements!

The entire flight only travels about 1.7 miles total.

