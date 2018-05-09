You Can Now Rent An Adult-Sized Bouncy Castle For Your Wedding!

There were few things more magical as a kid than a bouncy house.

Nowadays, it's "frowned upon" for adults to jump in them, especially if you have to knock over a few kids while doing so. But hey, there still fun, and adults like to have fun. Well A Wedding Wonderland, a family-owned wedding company has begun renting out adult-sized bouncy castles for your wedding. Truly a dream come true.

Several companies renting out bouncy houses for your wedding have been popping up, unfortunately, they've all been in the U.K.! Step up your game, America! We like to bouncy, too!

Via PopSugar