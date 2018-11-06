Your 'I Voted' Sticker Gets You These DFW Discounts

November 6, 2018
Jenny Q
You can't control who wins, but you can save a little dough. 

The Dallas Morning News has compiled a list of restaurants, bars, and shops where you can cash-in, so to speak, via discounted goods and services.

They include but are not limited to:

The Meddlesome Moth, Noble Rey Brewing , Luxury on Lovers, Twin Peaks, Shake Shack, Trinity Forest Adventure Park and Zyn22 Fitness. 

Many more listed here!

What better way to watch election returns than over a beer with someone from the opposing party?

