This Zoo Will Name A Cockroach After Your Ex For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re all about to be inundated with ads for trying to find that certain gift for that special someone in your life.

Well what if that special someone in your life ripped your heart out? The Hemsley Conservation Centre in England has got your back.

For just $2, you can name one of their many cockroaches after that certain Ex that still harbors ill will. The zoo said in a statement, “For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day.”

Names will appear on the roach board next to the cockroach enclosure, and those that purchase a name will receive a certificate that reads, “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the not so loving memory of my worthless ex!”

Money raised through the endeavor will go towards future zoo projects.

Via USA Today