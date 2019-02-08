Jersey Boys at Bass Hall! Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio'

February 8, 2019
There's a reason it ran for 11 years on Broadway. JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is back in North Texas! It'll knock your bobby socks off at Bass Performance Hall February 12-17, 2019.

Talk about a stellar stream of OH-WOW moments. JERSEY BOYS is as good as musicals get, IMHO. 

JERSEY BOYS is the behind the-music story of four rather normal guys from Jersey - until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and radio just couldn’t get enough of. While their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. 

The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Here's Eric Chambliss who plays Bob Gaudio: producer, keyboardist, singer, songwriter of the Four Seasons. 

Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys'

