J.J. Watt is Engaged to Girlfriend of Three Years

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt proposed to Kealia Ohai, who also plays ball for a living.

She’s captain of the Houston Dash soccer team.

‘HE KEPT ASKING ME WHAT I WAS GOING TO WEAR’: @JJWatt’s new fiancé @KealiaOhai talks about the moments leading up to the big proposal! ❤️



The @HoustonTexans star and @HoustonDash captain had been dating for 3 years! Congrats!

J.J. proposed in the Bahamas and shared the pics on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy, rather athletic couple!