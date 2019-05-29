J.J. Watt is Engaged to Girlfriend of Three Years

May 29, 2019
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt proposed to Kealia Ohai, who also plays ball for a living.

She’s captain of the Houston Dash soccer team.

J.J. proposed in the Bahamas and shared the pics on Instagram.

I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes

A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on

Happy birthday Justin James! I love every minute I get to spend with you. You’re the only person that can make me laugh at 5 am while I am cleaning up piles of dog poop off our bathroom floor-- I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year. I love you babe❤️-- @jjwatt

A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on

Walked over a mile in these boots. Blisters on my heels. Would do it again.

A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on

Congrats to the happy, rather athletic couple!

