J.J. Watt is Engaged to Girlfriend of Three Years
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt proposed to Kealia Ohai, who also plays ball for a living.
She’s captain of the Houston Dash soccer team.
‘HE KEPT ASKING ME WHAT I WAS GOING TO WEAR’: @JJWatt’s new fiancé @KealiaOhai talks about the moments leading up to the big proposal! ❤️— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) May 28, 2019
The @HoustonTexans star and @HoustonDash captain had been dating for 3 years! Congrats!
https://t.co/UyX6RX8s8I pic.twitter.com/R9i889SumG
J.J. proposed in the Bahamas and shared the pics on Instagram.
Happy birthday Justin James! I love every minute I get to spend with you. You’re the only person that can make me laugh at 5 am while I am cleaning up piles of dog poop off our bathroom floor-- I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year. I love you babe❤️-- @jjwatt
Walked over a mile in these boots. Blisters on my heels. Would do it again.
Congrats to the happy, rather athletic couple!