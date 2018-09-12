Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Release "Fresh Start"

"I need a fresh start, let's go back to the top, rewind the tape and reset the clock," sings Joan Jett in her and the Blackhearts newest single, “Fresh Start.”

The track was recorded exclusively for the soundtrack to Bad Reputation, Jett’s upcoming documentary due September 28. Her first official release since 2013's "Any Weather," the uptempo track focuses on the struggles that come from making music and getting older.

In other Joan Jett news, be sure to listen to Jett’s entire catalog which is currently available on streaming services for the first time!