1989 TV Guide Cover Goes Viral, Features Roseanne & Bill Cosby

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Back in 1989, Roseanne Barr and Bill Cosby were at the height of their careers. Both Roseanne and The Cosby Show were the two highest rated TV shows at the time. Who would have ever thought that nearly 30 years later, both stars would be back in the headlines?

Sadly, the two are now competing for top spot as the worst human beings. As you know Roseanne posted a racist comment on Twitter, then blamed it on Ambien. As for Cosby, well, he's currently awaiting sentencing after being convicted of sexual assault.

Within the last 24 hours, an old TV Guide cover has gone viral simply because it features both Roseanne and Cosby on the cover.

Wow. Have you ever felt so betrayed by your childhood?