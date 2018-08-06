Demi Lovato Thanks Her Family, Friends, & Fans On Instagram As She Gets Ready For Rehab

Demi Lovato has always been open and honest about her sobriety. While she's been in the hospital for the last two weeks healing her physical body after an overdose, it would appear that she's also getting ready to focus on recovery.

On Sunday night, Demi took to Instagram to thank her family, friends, and fans for all the love and support over the last two weeks. She also thanked her medical team at Cedars-Sinai for literally keeping her alive. However, that's not the important part. The real take home here is that Demi seems ready to focus on her sobriety. Demi says...

"I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."

It would appear that Demi is getting ready to head to rehab, according to TMZ. While she's been there before, that doesn't mean it's going to be easy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and this difficult journey.