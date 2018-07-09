5 Boys Have Been Rescued From Thailand Cave

UPDATE: 8 boys have now been rescued.

Thank you Lord another boy has been rescued!

As of early this morning or mid afternoon in Thailand, rescuers have pulled one more boy out of the cave, bringing the total to 5 boys rescued. According to former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn, most of the first rescue crew went back in for the fifth boy. They were able to rest and refill supplies before going back in.

Four ambulances drive up to Tham Luang cave in #Thailand. A fifth followed shortly after. 8 boys and their football coach are still trapped inside pic.twitter.com/kh07pOdWmp — Jo Shelley (@joshelleyCNN) July 9, 2018

By the way, this is a map of what the rescue team is navigating through.

As this story develops, we will try to keep you as informed as possible. You can also follow along HERE.