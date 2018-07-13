More Texans Are Passing On Needed Treatment Due To The High Cost Of Healthcare

Staying healthy isn't cheap in Texas. Even for those with work provided healthcare.

A new study from the Houston Episcopal Health Foundation and the national Kaiser Family Foundation says six in ten Texans know someone in their family who have skipped out or delayed needed treatment and medication due to the cost. The survey spoke with 1,367 adults during the months of March, April, and May and discovered that 38% of Texans were struggling significantly to pay the medical bills.

That's 11% higher than the national average.

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation president and CEO says...

"An obvious culprit in the affordability problem facing Texans is the lack of health insurance."

Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation says...

"Texans said that their state government should be doing more to help many people get access to health care and these numbers show why they feel this way."

Sadly, the study shows that even those Texans WITH healthcare insurance are also struggling with the high costs. 48% of Texans with coverage still report the hardships of paying the medical bills. You can read more information HERE.