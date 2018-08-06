Becky...Err, We Mean Baby With The Good Hair
Somebody get this baby a fan so her hair can blow every where she goes!
Ladies and gents, meet the 6-month-old baby girl who has hair better than yours! It's thick...it's dreamy...it's got volume for days! You'll be so jealous, you'll wish it was a wig!
お見送り-- . #下着でごめんなさいね #もみあげ寝癖 #baby#hair#babygirl #４ヶ月#4months #爆毛
おはよ-- . #うちわじゃないよ #baby#hair#babygirl #４ヶ月#4months #爆毛
もう、無理---- ♀️ . #スタンプぴったりやん #baby#hair#babygirl #４ヶ月#4months #爆毛
似てるって？-- . #ライオン丸 #どの角度もいける #baby#hair#babygirl #５ヶ月#5months #爆毛#モンチさん
まくらちゃん-- . #最近まくら嫌がる #首が蒸れるのかしら-- #baby#hair#babygirl #５ヶ月#5months #爆毛#モンチさん
---- ♀️ . #暑すぎる☀️ #切る勇気なくて爆毛キープ #thinout #baby#hair#babygirl#hairmax #6ヶ月#6months #爆毛#モンチさん#Monchhi♡
Dang! That's a lot of hair.