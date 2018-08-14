Noooooo!!!! Highland Park Soda Is Closing On September 9th

It's a sad day. A little slice of Dallas is closing.

For the last 106 years, Highland Park Soda Fountain has been staple of Dallas. It's not just about the food, the floats, and the milkshakes, there's an atmosphere that can't be replicated. It's a place that takes you back in time. Everything from the original drugstore exterior to the soda fountain bar stools. It's a piece of history.

Video of Highland Park Soda Fountain to Close

Sadly, on Sunday, September 9th Highland Park Soda Fountain will be the last day for business...for now. The building itself is being torn down. While the new building plans did include the shop in their renderings, Highland Park Soda Fountain may not be back. In fact, they're undecided.

Here's to hoping they'll be back, if not on Knox, then somewhere in DFW.