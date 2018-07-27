When you know, you know.

After two months of dating, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged! Apparently Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday while they were in London last week.

No details yet on how exactly Nick proposed, but we do know that he had the Tiffany & Co. store shut down in New York while he did a little ring shopping before he popped the question.

There was also a very cryptic tweet from Priyanka's former director after she back out of a project "in the Nick of time."

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life ------ — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Congrats to the happy couple!