Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Engaged

July 27, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
priyanka_chopra_nick_jonas

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

When you know, you know.

After two months of dating, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged! Apparently Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday while they were in London last week.

If we don't show up to work tomorrow please look for us sobbing in our bedroom listening to Love Bug on repeat: Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to check out diamond engagement rings for his future wife. Everything to know about this engagement is at the link in our bio! --

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

No details yet on how exactly Nick proposed, but we do know that he had the Tiffany & Co. store shut down in New York while he did a little ring shopping before he popped the question.

There was also a very cryptic tweet from Priyanka's former director after she back out of a project "in the Nick of time."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Tags: 
nick jonas
priyanka chopra
ENgaged
Married
Wedding
tiffany & co
Ring