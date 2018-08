Yes! Yes! Yes! It's finally happening! Whataburger is headed to DFW Airport.

DFW Airport has been open for business for 44 years. And for 44 years, it has never seen a Whataburger inside its doors. That is until now! Next year, you will be able to find a Whataburger in Terminal E.

DFW Airport to get its first ever Whataburger. --> https://t.co/CZXeOhoFPE — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) August 1, 2018

No date has been set yet for the grand opening.