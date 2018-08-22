LazyTown Actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson Has Passed Away After An Aggressive Battle With Cancer

Children's television will never be the same.

On Tuesday morning, LazyTown's Robbie Rotten passed away. Stefán Karl Stefánsson (his real name), had been battling a very aggressive bile duct cancer for the last two years. He was only 43.

His wife made an official statement to People, saying...

"My beloved, Stefan Karl Stefansson, 43, has passed away after battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years. Per Stefan’s wishes, there will be no funeral. His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean. Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Stafan's family and friends. May he rest in peace.

