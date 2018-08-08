Friends Say Brad Pitt Has Paid Out Millions In Child Support Over The Last 2 Years

August 8, 2018
brad_pitt_angelina_jolie

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The divorce between Brangelina is getting ugly. After two years of fighting between lawyers, Angelina has accused Brad Pitt of not paying out a "meaningful" amount of child support. While Brad has virtually remained quiet on all fronts, his friends are coming to his defense.

According to sources close to Pitt, he's paid out millions over the last 2 years. Pitt has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars every single month for all six kids to go to counseling, have round-the-clock bodyguards, and he even pays for all of their travel expenses.

The exes have been dealing with their divorce issues behind closed judge's chambers, that is until Jolie filed deadbeat dad papers in LA Superior Court. Pitt's friends claim she did this knowing the story would go public.

Ouch!

 

