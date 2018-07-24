This Stranger Things Corn Maze Is Insane!

You know you've officially made it when...there's an intense corn maze made in your honor.

It's no secret that Stranger Things has been a hit series for the streaming service Netflix. Fans just can't get enough of the show! And that includes Exploration Acres, who created an insane corn maze to honor the series. President and CEO of Exploration Acres,Tim Fitzgerald said...

"After binge-watching the entire Stranger Things series last year, I knew we had a unique opportunity to create an immersive environment for fans at our farm."

This thing spans over 20 acres and features 10 miles of paths. So if you're planning a trip to Indiana, you might want to stop by. The maze opens on September 14th.