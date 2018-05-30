After A Fan's Plea, Weezer Covers Toto's "Africa"
May 30, 2018
For months, one lone Weezer fan has been begging for a cover of Toto's "Africa". Why? Because it would be awesome!
Now, just last week, Weezer responded to @WeezerCoverAfrica. However it wasn't exactly the response he or she had been hoping for. Instead, the band gave an epic rendition of Toto's "Roseanna".
In what might be the most epic and elaborate trolling session, Weezer left fans in agony, still hoping to hear "Africa".
Good news! Weezer recorded a version of "Africa" too!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now, they didn't make of whole lot of changes to the song. It's a little more rock-ish. Have a listen for yourself...