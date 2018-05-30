After A Fan's Plea, Weezer Covers Toto's "Africa"

For months, one lone Weezer fan has been begging for a cover of Toto's "Africa". Why? Because it would be awesome!

Now, just last week, Weezer responded to @WeezerCoverAfrica. However it wasn't exactly the response he or she had been hoping for. Instead, the band gave an epic rendition of Toto's "Roseanna".

Video of Weezer - Rosanna

In what might be the most epic and elaborate trolling session, Weezer left fans in agony, still hoping to hear "Africa".

Good news! Weezer recorded a version of "Africa" too!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Now, they didn't make of whole lot of changes to the song. It's a little more rock-ish. Have a listen for yourself...