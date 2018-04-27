After The Passing Of Her Football Coach Husband, Mom Decides The NFL Fan Experience Is More Important Than Ever For Her Boys

To most of us, it's just the NFL Draft. To this family, it's something else entirely.

You see, football is everything to Brandie Daniels and her two boys. One week ago, her husband was coaching his youngest son's football team when he suffered an aneurism during practice. Only 38-years-old, Damien Sr. died.

This week, he'd planned to take his boys to the NFL Fan Experience. In spite of their grief, mom decided her boys probably needed to go now more than ever.

Yes, it's only football - but to this family, so much more.