Little Girl Is Really, Really Sad About Missing The Ice Cream Truck

As a kid, you can hear the ice cream truck from a mile away. It's designed that way, to give you plenty of time to grab your money and get to the curb for a cold, delicious treat.

So when it's a million degrees outside and you miss it, it's truly a sad day. So sad that you physically can't get up and out of the middle of the street. Like this little girl...

The worst defeat. A post shared by CHIVE Nation (@chivenation) on

BTW, meanest brother ever for documenting his little sister's heartbreak.