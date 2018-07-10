Green Day's "American Idiot" Tops The UK Charts Upon Donald Trump's Visit

Green Day's "American Idiot" is back at the top of the charts...at least in the UK.

A little over a week ago, a Twitter campaign went viral in an effort to create the "funniest and greatest anti-Trump protest ever." These anti-Trumpers have been asking people to download Green Day's "American Idiot" with the goal of making the song #1 on the charts upon Trump's arrival.

Here we go then! Come on UK let's make the funniest yet most powerful Trump protest to date. Buy a download and stream 'American Idiot' until next Thursday night!



MAKE THE CHARTS GREAT AGAIN#MAIGA #trump #trumpvisit #greenday pic.twitter.com/12LCwpaZdR — American Idiot For UK No.1 When Trump Visits (@TrumpIdiotNo1) July 5, 2018

Believe it or not, but it's working! As of right now, the song is listed as #18 on the Top 100. While it's not #1 just yet, there's still time. Anti-Trumpers have until July 12th to download and play the song on repeat to get it in the top slot.