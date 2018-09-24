Whoa! Check Out This Sailboat Stranded On Land At White Rock Lake

Rain, rain, go away. Come again another day! While we love getting some rain in DFW, we definitely don't need the flooding aspect of it.

For the third weekend in a row, DFW got all kinds of rain. This last weekend was probably the worst of it. So bad, area high schools moved their varsity football games to Thursday night in an effort to avoid the weather. And honestly, that was probably a good idea considering most of DFW ended up underwater.

We can always count on some sort of flooding at White Rock Lake. In this case, we found a displaced sailboat.

Yeah, she's supposed to be in the water.

We found a few other crazy pics from around town...

Even our own Jody Dean was out and about reporting LIVE!

Dang that's a lot of water!