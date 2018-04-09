American Idol Gets Awkward After Katy Perry's Parents Call Her "Mouthy" & A "Middle Child Who Needs Attention"

We're only a few weeks into the reboot of American Idol and things are already getting uncomfortable for Katy Perry. As a follow up to her crotch shot early on and then the drama after giving one contestant his first kiss, now we meet Katy's parents!

It's not secret that Perry and her parents have had their issues. Mom and dad, Mary Christine and Maurice Keith Hudson, are both Pentecostal pastors who weren't exactly thrilled with Katy's choice in profession.

So why not have Ryan Seacrest interview them on American Idol? And that's when it got weird. Mom called her "mouthy." Of course dad confirmed that statement pretty quickly. But it didn't stop there, Katy's mom Mary went on to say...

"She's the middle child, they always want the most attention."

DANG! It would be a completely different story if mom seemed like she was being playful, but that was not the vibe in the room. so much so that Katy Perry fired back with...

"I feel like it's turned out OK for them."

Now Katy was flashing a smile the entire time and she even made hearts with her hands around her parents on camera, but it all came off like we were watching a super family moment that should not have been on TV.

Video of Katy Perry&#039;s Parents SURPRISE Appearance On &#039;American Idol&#039; &amp; Talk Katy Perry Childhood Memories

Just a final thought, what the heck is Katy's dad wearing???