Andrew Lincoln Is Leaving The Walking Dead In Season 9

Bad news for fans of the hit AMC TV series The Walking Dead. It looks like Andrew Lincoln aka Rick Grimes is leaving the show sometime during Season 9.

Sadly, it looks like Grimes will end his show run much like Glen, Carl, and a plethora of other characters throughout the series. While we don't know for sure that AMC will kill off Lincoln's character, it certainly looks that way since he will only appear in six episodes during Season 9.

While The Walking Dead has yet to comment on the news, rumor has it that Norman Reedus aka Darryl will take over as the lead role, as well as get a pretty big pay raise to stay on with the series.