Angela Bassett Is Owning Her 60th Birthday In A Teeny Tiny Bikini

August 17, 2018
angela_bassett

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

This week must be celebrity bikini week!!! First we had 46-year-old Angie Harmon, who celebrated her birthday with several hot bikini pics. And now we have Angela Bassett who showing 60 who's boss with some rock hard abs!

On Thursday, the very talented Angela Bassett turned 60-years-old! 60!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! To celebrate, the actress posted a pic on Instagram of herself in a bikini...a pic that will leave you speechless!

Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

OMG! Did we mention she's 60? Life just isn't fair!

 

