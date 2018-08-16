Dallas' Own Angie Harmon Shows Off Her Hot 46-Year-Old Bikini Bod While On Vacation

Actress and Dallas' own Angie Harmon isn't letting another year get her down. In fact, she's looking better than ever at 46-years-old.

On August 10th, Angie celebrated her birthday which included a "Brady Bunch" style vacation with her family and her boyfriend Greg Vaughan's family. Like anyone else, she posted a bunch of pics on Instagram of the family's fun time. However, we can't help but notice her hot bod in a bikini!

DAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!