Dallas' Own Angie Harmon Shows Off Her Hot 46-Year-Old Bikini Bod While On Vacation

August 16, 2018
angie_harmon

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Actress and Dallas' own Angie Harmon isn't letting another year get her down. In fact, she's looking better than ever at 46-years-old.

On August 10th, Angie celebrated her birthday which included a "Brady Bunch" style vacation with her family and her boyfriend Greg Vaughan's family. Like anyone else, she posted a bunch of pics on Instagram of the family's fun time. However, we can't help but notice her hot bod in a bikini!

Happy Hump Day! @marvel @marvelstudios #shehulk #blessed #grateful #dreams @therealstanlee [email protected] ❤️❤️❤️ #canwegoback #FAE #family #moderndaybradybunch

A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon) on

Well THAT was FUN!! ---------- Love y’all so very much & thank you for an AWESOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!! #blessed #grateful #moderndaybradybunch #FAE #framily

A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon) on

DAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

