Anthony Bourdain Found Dead, Apparent Suicide

June 8, 2018
Sad news this morning as CNN confirms the death of TV host Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain was found unresponsive early Friday morning in his hotel room in France, where he had been filming for an upcoming episode of "Parts Unknown".  He was found by his friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, in what appears to be a suicide. There are no other details at this time.

Of course the CNN family is deeply saddened by the loss of their friend and coworker saying...

He was just 61-years-old.

