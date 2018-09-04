Anthony Hopkins Does A Piano Duet With His Cat

September 4, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Anthony_Hopkins

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Anthony Hopkins and his piano playing cat need to go on tour!

While most people spent their Labor Day weekend either shopping a big sale or barbecuing with friends and family, Sir Anthony Hopkins spent some quality time with his cat...playing the piano. It looks like Mr. Hopkins was trying to get in a little piano practice when his cat jumped in for a duet. Needless to say, but these two are a match made in heaven, that is if Anthony can stop laughing. 

Happy #LaborDay from me and my piano teacher.

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) on

Awww, nothing like a good cat butt photobomb.

 

Tags: 
anthony hopkins
Cat
Labor Day
duet
piano
Photobomb