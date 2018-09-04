Anthony Hopkins Does A Piano Duet With His Cat

Anthony Hopkins and his piano playing cat need to go on tour!

While most people spent their Labor Day weekend either shopping a big sale or barbecuing with friends and family, Sir Anthony Hopkins spent some quality time with his cat...playing the piano. It looks like Mr. Hopkins was trying to get in a little piano practice when his cat jumped in for a duet. Needless to say, but these two are a match made in heaven, that is if Anthony can stop laughing.

Awww, nothing like a good cat butt photobomb.