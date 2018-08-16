Aretha Franklin Dies At 76

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit. Her publicist has confirmed her death.

NBC 5 is reporting, that Franklin was battling an undisclosed health issue.

Franklin was born in 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee. Franklin is an 18-time Grammy Award winner and has received a Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest civilian honor.

Franklin was a self-taught prodigy with hits including: "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Chain Of Fools," "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"; her own compositions: Think," "Daydreaming" and "Call Me"; her definitive versions of "Respect" and "I Say A Little Prayer"; and global hits like "Freeway Of Love," "Jump To It," "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)," her worldwide chart-topping duet with George Michael, and “A Rose Is Still A Rose."

She is survived by her four sons.