Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Engaged!

After just a few weeks of dating, Ariana Grande and SNL's Pete Davidson have taken their relationship to the next level. They're engaged!

The couple started dating back in May and presented their relationship as something a little more casual. However, things got serious pretty quick. According to People, a source close to the couple says...

"It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding."

Congrats to the happy couple! May you always want to stick your tongues out together forever.