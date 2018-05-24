Arrested Development's Jessica Walter Says Jeffrey Tambor Verbally Harrassed Her On Set

Whether it's verbal or physical, abuse it still abuse. The word abuse has several definitions, cruel and violent treatment of a person or animal and insulting and offensive language. There's not one positive aspect of the word, so why is it still being tolerated in Hollywood.

Arrested Development was one of the funniest shows to ever hit Fox's airwaves. However, after just a few seasons, it was canceled. Years later, the show made a triumphant return on Netflix. More recently, the show started filming Season 5 which includes cast member Jeffrey Tambor, who was recently fired from Amazon's Transparent after two women came forward alleging sexual assault. While Tambor adamantly denies sexual assault of any kind, it would appear that he is admitting to verbal abuse on set.

In a recent interview with the Arrested Development cast, actress Jessica Walter openly talks about Tambor's "verbal harassment". She said...

"He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go. And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again...But it’s hard because honestly — Jason [Bateman] says this happens all the time. In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now."

Of course, Jessica has since forgiven Tambor. Although it would appear she only did so to keep Arrested Development alive.

As for Tambor, well, he openly admits he's been verbally abusive. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Tambor said...

"I yelled at Jill [Soloway] — she told me recently she was afraid of me. “I yelled at the wonderful [executive producer] Bridget Bedard in front of everybody. I made her cry. And I apologized and everything, but still, I yelled at her. The assistant directors. I was rude to my assistant. I was moody."

This is NOT ok! No one, seriously, NO ONE should have to put up with this kind of behavior. If it happens once, perhaps forgiveness is warranted. If it happens twice or in Tambor's case, admittedly several times at work, that should be a firing.