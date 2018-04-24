Astronaut Chris Hadfield Confirms Space Smells Like Burnt Steak

Who doesn't love fun facts about space!?!?!?!

Thanks to the movies, we have a somewhat warped sense of what space is really like. So to set the record straight, astronaut Chris Hadfield is here to debunk and confirm some of the wildest ideas we have about space.

Let's start with getting sucked out of the airlock. As it compares to Hollywood, yes, it is instant death without a space suit. However, Chris will tell you it's a heck of a lot worse than what we see on screen! To be honest, you will basically boil on one side while the other side freezes. And your lungs, just forget about it, space will suck out all the air instantly!

What about the smell of space? Does it have a smell? Why yes, it does have a smell. Something like BBQ or burnt steak. Mmmmmmmm.

By the way, NASA isn't working on warp speed. Sorry. Check out the rest of Chris Hadfield's fun facts about space below! Enjoy!