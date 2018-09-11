Check Out Hurricane Florence From Space

September 11, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
hurricane_weather_map
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's officially hurricane season. We currently have three different hurricanes brewing in different areas of the ocean...Florence, Isaac, and Helene.

As most residents on the East Coast brace for the worst, NASA is watching the situation from space. Astronaut Ricky Arnold managed to capture pictures of all three hurricanes from the space station.

Unfortunately, Florence is scheduled to hit North Carolina on Thursday night with no weakening in sight. Hurricane Isaac is weakening and now only considered a Category 1 hurricane. As for Helene, thankfully, it most likely will never make landfall.

Needless to say, but keep North Carolina and the ret of the East Coast in your thoughts and prayers.

 

 

Tags: 
hurricane
Space
space station
helene
florence
isaac
astronaut
ricky arnold