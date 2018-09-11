Check Out Hurricane Florence From Space

It's officially hurricane season. We currently have three different hurricanes brewing in different areas of the ocean...Florence, Isaac, and Helene.

As most residents on the East Coast brace for the worst, NASA is watching the situation from space. Astronaut Ricky Arnold managed to capture pictures of all three hurricanes from the space station.

Hurricane #Florence this morning as seen from @Space_Station. A few moments later, #Isaac & the outer bands of #Helene were also visible. pic.twitter.com/WJQfS4au4m — Ricky Arnold (@astro_ricky) September 10, 2018

Unfortunately, Florence is scheduled to hit North Carolina on Thursday night with no weakening in sight. Hurricane Isaac is weakening and now only considered a Category 1 hurricane. As for Helene, thankfully, it most likely will never make landfall.

Needless to say, but keep North Carolina and the ret of the East Coast in your thoughts and prayers.